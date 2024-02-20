Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $403,000 Investment in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $46.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -66.99%.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $122,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

