Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $38.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.45.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

