Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 611.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

