Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

