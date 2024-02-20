Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Trex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 120.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 6,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $93.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

