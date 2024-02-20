Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $532.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.11. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

