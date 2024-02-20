Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 872 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,666 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,771,000. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,180,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,180,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $341.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.81 and a 200-day moving average of $295.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $342.74.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.15.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

