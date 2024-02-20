Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. Johnson Rice lowered Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CRK opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

