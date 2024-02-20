Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Shares in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after buying an additional 1,598,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,001,000 after purchasing an additional 629,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 934,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 458,864 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen upgraded Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

Surgery Partners stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $45.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $52,203.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,656.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,307.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $52,203.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,656.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,011,950 shares of company stock valued at $267,926,146 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

