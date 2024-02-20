Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 15,725 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 975.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $31.34.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BEN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BEN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.