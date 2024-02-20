Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 12,066 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,066 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,270,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

