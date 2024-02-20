Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 28,089 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,089 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $422.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.90. The stock has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $283.60 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total value of $1,114,218.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,934.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,195 shares of company stock worth $7,636,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.