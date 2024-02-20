Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 3,263 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average of $82.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

