Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $250,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 5.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

