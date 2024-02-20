Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $314,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,640,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,138,000 after purchasing an additional 247,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,091,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,022,000 after buying an additional 274,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $728,764,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,207,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,159,000 after buying an additional 300,329 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $109.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

