Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after buying an additional 71,398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $898,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CHH opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.04.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

