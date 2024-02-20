Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.
Comfort Systems USA Price Performance
NYSE:FIX opened at $248.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.86. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $122.81 and a one year high of $253.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
About Comfort Systems USA
Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.
