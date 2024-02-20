Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 172,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 58,122 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CLSA raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.93.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

