Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RH by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in RH by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,954 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $10,423,493.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Down 3.6 %

RH opened at $265.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.73. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

