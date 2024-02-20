Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. TheStreet downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

VSTO opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.58. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $33.78.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

