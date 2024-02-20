Mirabella Financial Services LLP Trims Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,152 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,027,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after buying an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

About Cardinal Health



Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

