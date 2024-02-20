Mirabella Financial Services LLP Trims Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 9,476 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $231.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

