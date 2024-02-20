Mirabella Financial Services LLP Trims Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,540 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.
Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
