Mirabella Financial Services LLP Trims Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 19.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,859,000 after acquiring an additional 178,099 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 600,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 392,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 14.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:SKY opened at $80.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on SKY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SKY

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.