Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.61. Approximately 17,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 18,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

