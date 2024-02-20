Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $62.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.32 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,337,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,384 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Further Reading

