Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.07% from the stock’s previous close.

BTSG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

