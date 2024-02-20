Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MSDL has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

