Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MSDL opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

