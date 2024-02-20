Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MSDL. Raymond James initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.
