Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.88.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance
