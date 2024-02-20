Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Down 0.5 %

MSDL opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

