Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

MSDL stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

