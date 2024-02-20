Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSDL. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MSDL opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

