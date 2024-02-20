Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Down 0.5 %

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $20.82.

