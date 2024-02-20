Morningstar (MORN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd.

Morningstar Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MORN stock opened at $273.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.01 and a beta of 1.14. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $289.17.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.18%.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total value of $2,481,528.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,667,908.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.77, for a total transaction of $3,488,490.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,355,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,455,769.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $17,765,733 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,576,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after buying an additional 1,063,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,170,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,911,000 after buying an additional 36,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1,022.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,975,000 after buying an additional 687,459 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MORN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Featured Articles

