Morningstar (MORN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd.
Shares of MORN stock opened at $273.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.01 and a beta of 1.14. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $289.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.18%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,576,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after buying an additional 1,063,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,170,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,911,000 after buying an additional 36,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1,022.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,975,000 after buying an additional 687,459 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MORN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.
