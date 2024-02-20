MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Downgraded by Redburn Atlantic to “Sell”

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $470.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $620.00. Redburn Atlantic’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

MSCI stock opened at $568.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $560.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSCI will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,683,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,911,730,000 after buying an additional 85,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MSCI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,855,000 after acquiring an additional 82,761 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,653,000 after purchasing an additional 240,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

