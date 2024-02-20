Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Mullen Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MTL has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.61.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$14.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.04. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$16.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.