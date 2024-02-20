MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) vs. Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Head-To-Head Survey

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

MultiPlan has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MultiPlan and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan -74.12% -13.20% -3.25% Gravity 19.02% 37.33% 28.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

78.5% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of MultiPlan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for MultiPlan and Gravity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

MultiPlan presently has a consensus price target of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 32.11%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Gravity.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MultiPlan and Gravity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $1.08 billion 0.74 -$572.91 million ($1.12) -1.10 Gravity $358.84 million 1.28 $58.14 million $15.56 4.25

Gravity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MultiPlan. MultiPlan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gravity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gravity beats MultiPlan on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MultiPlan

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It also provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. The company serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Gravity

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics. The company also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Haunted House and Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.