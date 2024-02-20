NanoXplore Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NanoXplore in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRA. National Bankshares lowered their price target on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.25 target price on NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.75.

Shares of TSE GRA opened at C$2.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.37. The company has a market cap of C$352.96 million, a PE ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of C$1.87 and a twelve month high of C$3.57.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

