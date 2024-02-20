NanoXplore Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GRA. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.25 target price on shares of NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.75.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

NanoXplore stock opened at C$2.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of C$1.87 and a 1-year high of C$3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.96 million, a P/E ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.37.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

