NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRA. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.25 price objective on NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.75.

TSE GRA opened at C$2.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.37. The company has a market cap of C$352.96 million, a P/E ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.31. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$1.87 and a 1 year high of C$3.57.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

