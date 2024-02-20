Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Downgraded by Raymond James

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $68.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Natera from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Get Natera alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Natera

Natera Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.11. Natera has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $2,383,050.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,339.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 842,607 shares of company stock valued at $51,337,576. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,690,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Natera by 2,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,300,000 after buying an additional 1,151,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Natera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,203,000 after buying an additional 887,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Natera by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,930,000 after buying an additional 865,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.