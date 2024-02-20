National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for mdf commerce in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for mdf commerce’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for mdf commerce’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

mdf commerce Stock Performance

Shares of MDF stock opened at C$3.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$161.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.85. mdf commerce has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$4.45.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

