National Bank Financial Weighs in on Keyera Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Keyera in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.15.

TSE KEY opened at C$32.74 on Monday. Keyera has a one year low of C$27.98 and a one year high of C$34.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

