National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 65,702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Beverage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.80.

About National Beverage

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $300.07 million during the quarter.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

