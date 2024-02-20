Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $525.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $449.60 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

