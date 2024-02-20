NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Northland Securities cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $232,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after buying an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $122,552,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22. NetApp has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

