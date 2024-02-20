NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Trading Down 0.3%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $23.12. Approximately 2,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $84.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

