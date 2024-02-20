NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

